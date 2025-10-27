Eastern Airlines: UK airline that charters Premier League teams could go bust as administration notice filed
UK-based airline Eastern Airways, which operates routes across England and Scotland, has filed a notice of intention to appoint an administrator, giving it 10 days to resolve its financial troubles before potentially going bust.
Founded in 1997, Eastern Airways carries around 1.3m passengers a year and serves key regional routes including Wick, Aberdeen, Humberside, Teesside International, London Gatwick, and Newquay.
The airline has a history of expanding and cutting services. It launched flights from Southampton and Birmingham to Gibraltar in 2021 before axing them a year later, and cancelled its Cardiff–Paris Orly route in March 2023.
Earlier this year, Eastern announced new flights from Newquay to London Southend, but the route no longer appears on its website.
Beyond commercial flights, Eastern Airways is also a major charter provider for sports teams across Europe, flying Premier League and Championship football clubs, as well as Rugby Union and Super League sides.
If the airline fails to secure a rescue deal, all scheduled flights will be cancelled, leaving passengers stranded and regional air links cut.
Financial filings show deepening losses. For the year ending March 2024, the airline reported a £19.7m net loss, up £4.8m from the previous year. Total debt climbed to £25.97m , while profit plunged from £1.55m to £454,000.