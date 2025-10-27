A European airline is on the verge of going into administration, putting hundreds of thousands of passengers at risk of disruption.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UK-based airline Eastern Airways, which operates routes across England and Scotland, has filed a notice of intention to appoint an administrator, giving it 10 days to resolve its financial troubles before potentially going bust.

Founded in 1997, Eastern Airways carries around 1.3m passengers a year and serves key regional routes including Wick, Aberdeen, Humberside, Teesside International, London Gatwick, and Newquay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The airline has a history of expanding and cutting services. It launched flights from Southampton and Birmingham to Gibraltar in 2021 before axing them a year later, and cancelled its Cardiff–Paris Orly route in March 2023.

Earlier this year, Eastern announced new flights from Newquay to London Southend, but the route no longer appears on its website.

Beyond commercial flights, Eastern Airways is also a major charter provider for sports teams across Europe, flying Premier League and Championship football clubs, as well as Rugby Union and Super League sides.

If the airline fails to secure a rescue deal, all scheduled flights will be cancelled, leaving passengers stranded and regional air links cut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Financial filings show deepening losses. For the year ending March 2024, the airline reported a £19.7m net loss, up £4.8m from the previous year. Total debt climbed to £25.97m , while profit plunged from £1.55m to £454,000.