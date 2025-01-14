Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new rail service dubbed the ‘easyJet of trains’ is launching this year and will connect two popular cities for just £8 (€10).

GoVolta plans to connect Amsterdam and Berlin by September 2025, with more routes on the continent to follow. The Dutch company has pledged to offer at least 110 tickets on every service to customers priced under £8, rivalling the current options of rail travel across Europe.

Tickets from Amsterdam to Berlin with other rail operators currently range between £31 (€37.90) and £213 (€257), depending on ticket type and class, so GoVolta are offering significant savings. Travellers can expect daily services between the two cities, with morning departures and later afternoon arrivals.

However, unlike most of Europe’s popular services, GoVolta’s trains will not be high-speed. The Amsterdam-Berlin service is expected to take eight hours, rather than the six-hour journey offered by the German rail operator, Deutsche Bahn.

While that means journey times will be longer – it also means the service will be much cheaper. The founders of GoVolta, Hessel Winkelman and Maarten Bastian have described the company as the ‘EasyJet of the rails’.

Tickets for the service are expected to be on sale later this month. In addition to the Amsterdam and Berlin connection, GoVolta plans to expand its services to other cities, including Copenhagen, Basel and Paris. No date has been set yet but it is expected to be after the launch of the new service in September.