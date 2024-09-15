Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A young British holidaymaker was left needing treatment for sepsis after a family holiday to a four-star resort in Egypt.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lawrence Pahollaria, 12, was also diagnosed with Salmonella Heidelberg after visiting a hotel in Hurghada with tour operator easyJet. His family also suffered from gastric symptoms while they were on holiday.

When the family returned home to North London Lawrence started vomiting and had diarrhoea. The youngster then became so ill, he was taken to A&E following a GP consultation and he was diagnosed with sepsis and salmonella.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lawrence was given intravenous antibiotics and fluids and spent five days back and forth to hospital, with one overnight stay. His mum Trudi Law, 54, says finding out that Lawrence had been diagnosed with sepsis after the holiday left her "absolutely terrified."

A young British holidaymaker was left needing treatment for sepsis after a family holiday to a four-star resort in Egypt. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

She told The Mirror: "It was clear pretty quickly that Lawrence was far more than just a tummy bug. It was so frightening, but we realised we had to get him to a hospital.

“We knew Lawrence was poorly but we were absolutely terrified when we were told he had sepsis. I was frantic and was struggling not to assume the very worst."

Trudi says that when the family first arrived at the hotel, they had to move rooms because their "original one was unclean." She now wishes she had "insisted on moving to another hotel."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trudi has now instructed lawyers at law firm Irwin Mitchell to investigate the family’s illness. Sarita Sharma, a specialist international serious injury lawyer, said: “The account we’ve heard from Trudi concerning the holiday and Lawrence’s ongoing illness is very concerning. The impact of gastric illness should never be downplayed. "If you also stayed at this hotel and are able to help us with our enquiries we would like to hear from you."

An easyJet spokesperson said: "The health and safety of all customers is our priority, which is why we ensure all of the hotels we offer meet our high health and safety standards. As this case is now a legal matter, we’re unable to comment further."