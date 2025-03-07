All Eurostar trains from Paris to London have been cancelled after an unexploded Second World War bomb was found near train tracks.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eurostar has suspended services between London and Paris for the rest of Friday (7 March) after the discovery of an unexploded Second World War bomb near tracks in the French capital. The bomb was found during overnight works on the tracks, train line RER B posted on X.

Media said the discovery was made in the area of Saint-Denis, a suburb of Paris. The Eurostar and all other trains were halted as police worked to disable the device.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thousands of passengers are disrupted as the cross-Channel operator was scheduled to run 32 trains in either direction throughout the day. A large crowd of people who were booked on affected services has gathered outside the check-in area at London St Pancras station.

All Eurostar trains to London have been cancelled after an unexploded Second World War bomb was found near train tracks. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Eurostar said in a statement: “Due to the discovery last night of an unexploded bomb from the Second World War during work carried out on the tracks in St Denis (north of Paris), traffic has been completely halted to and from Gare du Nord. As a result, all Eurostar trains are cancelled to and from Paris today.”

Lauren Romeo-Smith, part of a group at London St Pancras who were planning to visit Paris for a birthday celebration, told the PA news agency: “We would have thought there would be more Eurostar staff.” She added: “We’re looking up flights, but our options are limited.”

Passengers could exchange their ticket for free to travel at another date or time in the same class, subject to availability, the train company said. Charlotte Kidd, who was scheduled to visit Disneyland Paris to celebrate her 30th birthday this weekend, said she was still hopeful of getting there. She said: “We’ve got two hours. If not, we’ll try and get there some other way.”