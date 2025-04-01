Eurostar sale: Firm launches flash sale with seats for just £35 from London to popular European cities Paris, Amsterdam and more - when does it end?
I bought the train tickets during the last flash sale Eurostar put on. I managed to bag a £70 return ticket, leaving on Friday early in the morning and returning to London St Pancras station at around 2pm on Sunday. I had a really smooth experience from start to finish, with no massive queues or huge delays.
It is such a great option to go by train and visit beautiful, and popular, European cities. A return ticket being £70 in the flash sale is such a good price, and I would definitely jump at the chance of getting tickets. If you were to go by plane it would be a lot more expensive for a return ticket.
The flash sale is now back on again and you can bag a bargain break with seats for just £35 one way to Paris, Lille, Brussels, Rotterdam or Amsterdam. You don't need a Eurostar promo code, all you need to do is book to travel from London between 23 April and 09 July 2025.
Its direct route to the Netherlands will be open by then. You will have to be quick as the sale ends on 3 April at midnight.
Terms and conditions
£35 for a one-way ticket in Eurostar Standard between:
- London St Pancras International and Paris Gare du Nord
- London St Pancras International and Brussels-Midi/Zuid
- London St Pancras International and Lille Europe
- London St Pancras International and Rotterdam Centraal
- London St Pancras International and Amsterdam Centraal
Offer available from 01/04/2025 (9:00 GMT) to 03/04/2025 (22:59 GMT) inclusive, for travel between 23/04/2025 and 09/07/2025 inclusive.
Subject to availability. Availability varies according to dates and times.
This fare will not be available for the following dates:
London St Pancras International to Paris Gare Du Nord: 24/04/2025, 25/04/2025, 02/05/2025, 04/05/2025, 11/05/2025, 23/05/2025, 24/05/2025, 25/05/2025, 31/05/2025, 01/06/2025, 15/06/2025
Paris Gare Du Nord to London St Pancras International: 01/05/2025, 05/05/2025, 08/05/2025, 26/05/2025, 28/05/2025, 29/05/2025, 31/05/2025, 01/06/2025, 15/06/2025, 06/07/2025
London St Pancras International to Brussels-Midi/Zuid /Lille Europe: 02/05/2025, 03/05/2025, 04/05/2025, 11/05/2025, 23/05/2025, 24/05/2025, 01/06/2025, 15/06/2025
Brussels-Midi/Zuid /Lille Europe to London St Pancras International: 01/05/2025, 05/05/2025, 28/05/2025, 29/05/2025, 06/06/2025, 15/06/2025
London St Pancras International to Rotterdam Centraal /Amsterdam Centraal: 02/05/2025, 03/05/2025, 04/05/2025, 10/05/2025, 11/05/2025, 23/05/2025, 24/05/2025, 25/05/2025, 31/05/2025, 01/06/2025, 15/06/2025
Rotterdam Centraal /Amsterdam Centraal to London St Pancras International: 23/04/2025, 28/04/2025, 05/05/2025, 10/05/2025, 24/05/2025, 25/05/2025, 26/05/2025, 31/05/2025, 01/06/2025, 15/06/2025
Due to engineering work, trains will not operate on the following dates: London St Pancras International - Rotterdam Centraal /Amsterdam Centraal (both directions): 21/06/2025, 22/06/2025, 28/06/2025, 29/06/2025, 05/07/2025, 06/07/2025.
