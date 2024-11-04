A British man has mysteriously vanished in Tenerife, with his family not having heard from him for over three days.

Kris Finney, 31, jetted off to the Spanish island last Thursday morning (31 October) to join a friend who was also holidaying there. He rang his mum that afternoon to say he had landed but warned his phone was about to die, according to his aunt Debbie.

Since then, his family and friends have been unable to reach him, with his mobile switched off and calls and messages failing to get through. The electrician from Ramsbottom in Greater Manchester, who works across Lancashire and Manchester, had planned to meet up with a friend on the island.

However, he never made contact or showed up. He's white, about 5ft 7in tall, with short dark hair.

His aunt revealed that Kris last spoke to his mates around 9pm last Thursday and was last known to be at the Playa de las Americas resort on the island, near the McDonald's. It's believed he was staying at Casa Natalia.

Photos of Kris and details of his last known location have been posted on the Missing Persons Tenerife Facebook group. Debbie told the Manchester Evening News: "He was going for a week away and meeting up with his friend. He flew out on Thursday morning last week. He arrived on Thursday afternoon. His mum got a text at 4pm from him, and that was the last we heard from him. According to some of his friends, they were speaking to him around 9pm that night.

"Since then, nobody has heard anything from him. He was supposed to meet up with his friend who is staying in a different hotel and never showed. We have phoned and sent texts that haven't delivered. It was last night that we got the call from one of his friends saying nobody had heard from him for days. We've been trying to get hold of him and haven't been able to - it's not like Kris.

“We have found out the details about where he was staying and have been contacting police in Tenerife and also our local police. The Foreign Office have all the details. They have already rang his friend as part of enquiries and spoken to him and contacted his mum again."