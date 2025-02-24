There are a variety of music festivals and events taking place in 2025 in Europe - but which ones are the cheapest?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are music festivals taking place in popular holiday hotspots this year including Croatia, Portugal and Germany. Jukebox has whittled down the European festivals that are the cheapest to book this year.

The most expensive is Hideout in Croatia, a music festival that is very popular with the younger generation. The cheapest is a music festival located in Portugal and is a boutique electronic music event.

1. MOGA Caparica (Portugal)

Price: 3 Day Pass - 135 euros (£111)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The upcoming edition of MOGA Caparica is scheduled for May 28th to June 1st, 2025, at Praia da Morena. The boutique electronic music event that originated in Essaouira, Morocco, in 2016. Inspired by Atlantic vibes, it aims to connect people through dance, music, and cross-cultural experiences. In 2021, MOGA expanded to Portugal, hosting its first edition on the beautiful beaches of Costa da Caparica, just 20 minutes from Lisbon.

Date: May 28th - 1 June

The upcoming edition of MOGA Caparica is scheduled for May 28th to June 1st, 2025, at Praia da Morena. (Photo: Jukebox) | Jukebox

2. UpClose Festival (Netherlands)

Price: Weekend Ticket - 139.95 euros (£116)

UpClose, the newest festival by Awakenings and an ode to the dance floor, captures the raw essence of dance floor culture: sweaty, steamy, and intimate, where the front row feels like the only row and every beat connects the crowd. Building on the incredible momentum of its first, sold-out, edition, this year’s festival dives even deeper into the progressive and niche edges of techno, curating an experience for those who live and breathe this side of the genre.

Date: 17-18 May

3. Les Plages Electronique (France)

Price: Weekend ticket is £120

After three sold-out days in 2024 with 60,000 attendees, 90 artists and performers, and countless hours of live music still resonating on the beach of the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, the Les Pages Electronique has unveiled the first names for its line-up—all set to perform on the festival's Main Stage.

Date: 8-10th August.

4. Nibirii Festival

Price: Weekend ticket (3 days) - 169 EUR (£140)

Nibirii Festival is a 3-day German electronic music festival with 4 stages and 3 main genres - techno, drum & bass, and psytrance.

Date: August 22-24

5. Terminal V Croatia:

Price: 5 Days Pass - 199 euros (£165)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The famously high-octane thrills of Terminal V Festival are returning to Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre and Showground on the Easter Bank Holiday Weekend of Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th April 2025. With more than 100 world-class acts, six specially designed stages and 20,000 people per day - everything about Terminal V is supersized, which is why it is one of the most celebrated and largest techno festivals in Europe.

Date: 19-20 April

6. Hideout Festival

Price: Standard Ticket - £189

As 2025 marks Hideout’s 15th year, it returns with a fresh new look yet retains a contemporary but accessible feel that reflects the festival itself. This non-stop five-day party marathon plays out across the legendary Zrce Beach on five bespoke stages with cutting-edge production and a famously energetic crowd. Musically, new levels will be set with another unmatched mix of names from across the house, garage, electro, techno and drum & bass spectrum as new stars, pioneering legends, and global favourites all line up.

Date: 22-26 June