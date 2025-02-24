Festivals 2025 this summer: The cheapest European festivals to go to this year in popular holiday hotspots including Portugal and Netherlands
There are music festivals taking place in popular holiday hotspots this year including Croatia, Portugal and Germany. Jukebox has whittled down the European festivals that are the cheapest to book this year.
The most expensive is Hideout in Croatia, a music festival that is very popular with the younger generation. The cheapest is a music festival located in Portugal and is a boutique electronic music event.
1. MOGA Caparica (Portugal)
Price: 3 Day Pass - 135 euros (£111)
The upcoming edition of MOGA Caparica is scheduled for May 28th to June 1st, 2025, at Praia da Morena. The boutique electronic music event that originated in Essaouira, Morocco, in 2016. Inspired by Atlantic vibes, it aims to connect people through dance, music, and cross-cultural experiences. In 2021, MOGA expanded to Portugal, hosting its first edition on the beautiful beaches of Costa da Caparica, just 20 minutes from Lisbon.
Date: May 28th - 1 June
2. UpClose Festival (Netherlands)
Price: Weekend Ticket - 139.95 euros (£116)
UpClose, the newest festival by Awakenings and an ode to the dance floor, captures the raw essence of dance floor culture: sweaty, steamy, and intimate, where the front row feels like the only row and every beat connects the crowd. Building on the incredible momentum of its first, sold-out, edition, this year’s festival dives even deeper into the progressive and niche edges of techno, curating an experience for those who live and breathe this side of the genre.
Date: 17-18 May
3. Les Plages Electronique (France)
Price: Weekend ticket is £120
After three sold-out days in 2024 with 60,000 attendees, 90 artists and performers, and countless hours of live music still resonating on the beach of the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, the Les Pages Electronique has unveiled the first names for its line-up—all set to perform on the festival's Main Stage.
Date: 8-10th August.
4. Nibirii Festival
Price: Weekend ticket (3 days) - 169 EUR (£140)
Nibirii Festival is a 3-day German electronic music festival with 4 stages and 3 main genres - techno, drum & bass, and psytrance.
Date: August 22-24
5. Terminal V Croatia:
Price: 5 Days Pass - 199 euros (£165)
The famously high-octane thrills of Terminal V Festival are returning to Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre and Showground on the Easter Bank Holiday Weekend of Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th April 2025. With more than 100 world-class acts, six specially designed stages and 20,000 people per day - everything about Terminal V is supersized, which is why it is one of the most celebrated and largest techno festivals in Europe.
Date: 19-20 April
6. Hideout Festival
Price: Standard Ticket - £189
As 2025 marks Hideout’s 15th year, it returns with a fresh new look yet retains a contemporary but accessible feel that reflects the festival itself. This non-stop five-day party marathon plays out across the legendary Zrce Beach on five bespoke stages with cutting-edge production and a famously energetic crowd. Musically, new levels will be set with another unmatched mix of names from across the house, garage, electro, techno and drum & bass spectrum as new stars, pioneering legends, and global favourites all line up.
Date: 22-26 June
