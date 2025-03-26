Flag carrier Finnair is warning passengers of disruption this week as it is cancelling flights.

Several unions announced industrial action will take place on 27 March, between 2p.m. and 4p.m. The industrial action, which the airline says is a political protest, will impact Helsinki Airport’s operation.

It will likely affect customer service operations, baggage handling, and other ground services, as well as some flights. Finnair will cancel approximately 70 flights, it says.

These cancellations will affect about 6,500 Finnair passengers but says it will offer an alternative flight for customers. Jaakko Schildt, Chief Operating Officer, says: “The effects of this industrial actions on our customers are unreasonable. Customers will have to change their travel plans when flights must be cancelled. We will do our very best to offer a suitable new routing”.

Flag carrier Finnair is warning passengers of disruption this week as it is cancelling flights. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Customers will be contacted with new routing options, which will be detailed in Finnair’s Manage booking service and mobile app. Alternatively, customers can cancel their reservation and apply for a refund.

Customers travelling on 27 March are encouraged to check-in as early as possible, as baggage handling service will likely be impacted. Flight compensation lawyer Anton Radchenko, who heads up AirAdvisor, explains: “As there is an argument that these strikes could have been avoided by Finnair, passengers whose flights are cancelled or delayed as a result of the industrial action on the 27th, may be able to claim up to £520 in compensation from the airline. If your flight is cancelled, Finnair may offer you an alternative flight - however if you no longer wish to travel, you can also claim a full refund equivalent to the value that you paid for your ticket.

“Discussing the practical steps air passengers affected by the strikes can take. Finnair is suggesting that the action may affect baggage handling and ground services teams, so if your flight is still going ahead, you may be affected by issues with your baggage. Because of this we advise packing a change of clothes, a toothbrush and toothpaste and any other essentials like phone chargers in your carry-on rather than checked bags in case your hold luggage doesn’t make it on the flight, or gets lost.

“When strikes are looming, make sure you have your airline's app on your mobile device and sign up for email and SMS updates, to stay informed about how the strikes could affect your travel plans. If your flight is cancelled or delayed due to airline staff strikes, use a compensation calculator to establish what you might be owed and always file a claim as quickly as possible.”