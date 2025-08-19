Air Canada and the union representing 10,000 flight attendants resumed talks for the first time since the strike began.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The strike is affecting about 130,000 travelers a day at the peak of the summer travel season. It is the first time the two sides have talked since early Saturday or late Friday.

In an update to its members, the union said the airline reached out and the meeting occurred with the assistance of a mediator in Toronto. It followed the union’s declaration that the flight attendants won’t return to work even though the strike, now in its third day, has been declared illegal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier, Air Canada said rolling cancellations would now extend Tuesday afternoon after the union defied a second return-to-work order. The country’s biggest airline had said earlier that operations would resume Monday evening but the union president said that won’t happen.

Air Canada and the union representing 10,000 flight attendants resumed talks for the first time since the strike began. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The Canada Industrial Relations Board had declared the strike illegal Monday and ordered the flight attendants back on the job. But the union said it would defy the directive. Union leaders also ignored a weekend order to submit to binding arbitration and end the strike by Sunday afternoon.

The board, an independent administrative tribunal that interprets and applies Canada’s labor laws, had said the union needed to provide written notice to all of its members by noon Monday that they must resume their duties. It was not immediately clear what recourse the board or the government have if the union continues to refuse.

“We are in a situation where literally hundreds of thousands of Canadians and visitors to our country are being disrupted by this action,” Prime Minister Mark Carney said. “I urge both parties to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

Carney stressed it was important that flight attendants were compensated fairly at all times. The airline estimated Monday that 500,000 customers would be affected by flight cancellations.