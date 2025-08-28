A 39-year-old Oregon father died mid-flight as he sat next to his wife on his way home from a birthday trip in South America.

His family have set up a GoFundMe page pleading for help in getting his body returned to the US. Andres Castro “suddenly stopped breathing” during his return flight from Bolivia on Monday, forcing the pilots to make an emergency landing in Colombia, his brother, Teo Ramirez, wrote on GoFundMe.

Emergency crews rushed the dad of one to a hospital, where it was too late and he was pronounced dead. Castro leaves behind his wife, Suanny, son AJ, siblings and parents, the family shared. Castro and his wife were in the South American nation, celebrating each other’s birthdays and visiting his wife’s family before his tragic mid-flight death.

His brother wrote on GoFundMe: “Our family experienced an unimaginable loss, my oldest brother, Andres Castro, passed away. He had been in Bolivia celebrating his and his wife’s birthdays and visiting her family.

A 39-year-old Oregon father died mid-flight as he sat next to his wife on his way home from a birthday trip in South America. (Photo: GoFundMe) | GoFundMe

“On their flight back to the U.S., my brother suddenly stopped breathing. The plane made an emergency landing in Colombia, where we learned he had suffered a heart attack.

“Despite being rushed to the hospital, it was too late.My brother was only 39 years old. He leaves behind his wife, Suanny, his son AJ, his siblings, and parents who loved him deeply. This is not a grief we ever imagined facing so soon.”

He added: “We are trying to work with funeral services in Colombia to return his body to Oregon. The estimated cost is around $25,000 to prepare and transport him home and hold a funeral here.

“We humbly ask for your prayers, for you to share this GoFundMe, and, if you are able, for any financial support you can provide. Every prayer, share, and donation means so much to us as we walk this difficult road.”