Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Red weather alerts have been issued in Spanish holiday hotspots Malaga and Valencia as a new storm hits.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes in the Costa del Sol as storms are set to bring more misery. More than 220 people were killed in the country's worst floods in modern history just two weeks ago.

Now people are preparing for more flooding. Authorities have issued a red alert for heavy rain in the Costa del Sol, with areas around Malaga and Granada also subject to warnings that up to 180 millimetres (7 inches) could fall in 12 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winds of up to 74 mph (119 kmph) and high seas were also predicted for Tarragona, Barcelona and Murcia. National weather office AEMET also placed parts of Catalonia in northeast Spain on a red alert, with areas along the coast in Tarragona at high risk of "very strong to torrential rain".

Red weather alerts have been issued in Spanish holiday hotspots Malaga and Valencia as a new storm hits. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Videos on social media showed deep water filling some of Malaga's main streets as residents were told to stay at home. Police closed roads and parts of Malaga airport were underwater.

People living close to the Campanillas River were told to leave their homes as the water began to rise. Earlier, 3,000 homes were evacuated as a precaution on the banks of the Guadalhorce River.

In the tourist resort of Marbella, a waterspout was seen moving for several minutes through the sea just off the coast. Previously flood-hit areas around Valencia were issued a less severe weather warning prompting some schools to close until Friday (15 November).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thousands of workers are still removing mud and debris that has accumulated on the roads and clogged sewage pipes and drains in towns around Valencia after the recent deadly floods. Dozens of flights have been delayed and disrupted. Spanish airport authorities have asked that those flying out of Malaga’s airport and El Prat Airport in Barcelona to check with their airline before they travel for flight updates.

If your flight is cancelled cash compensation may not be available, as the airlines may claim the extreme weather. They will claim that “meteorological conditions incompatible with the operation of the flight concerned” which means that the cancellation was not the airline’s fault.