A new 400 capacity, multi-room club called Gallery is set to open in West London.

Gallery will bring international DJ talent and edgy East London atmospheres to West London from 27th March 2025. This bold new venue looks to buck the club closure trend and offer a range of unique experiences all under one roof with high spec sound, a hidden pizzeria and cultured bookings from across the underground spectrum.

Gallery is a new and inclusive, diverse venue in the heart of West London from the team behind highly regarded spot B Club. It aims to reinvigorate the local scene with standout artistic performances and a raw underground aesthetic not usually seen in the area.

It boasts the latest state-of-the-art d&b audiotechnik soundsystem, which is rightly celebrated as the best in the game, as well as sympathetic lighting and a central 360° DJ booth. Fashioned from 10 tons of concrete and placed on the dancefloor at the heart of the action, it's a statement that proves this new club is all about connecting the crowd and artist in the most immersive way possible.

The stripped back and intimate space will host 400 people and in all there are four different rooms, each with their own bespoke look, feel and soundtrack. Every detail has been poured over with great care, and as well as the Club Room there is much more to explore including Cubanista, a lively Cuban Bar with Latin energy and authentic cocktails, the hidden, secretive Studio Room which is accessible only to those who discover it.

Plus there will be Carlo’s Pizza, another hidden treat within the venue and serving mouth-watering, Neapolitan pizzas late into the night. Co-Owner & Creative Director Barth Rougier said: "Our mission is to rejuvenate West London's music culture, bringing our deep passion and inspiration from the underground scene to this space. We strive to offer West London something truly unique and beyond — this is an experience like never before.

“Times are tough, and we're witnessing a significant shift in how people go out and spend. The headlines tell the story - nightclubs are shutting down, and many clubs are struggling to survive in this climate. But our passion remains unwavering. We are dedicated to delivering incredible experiences and bringing culture-driven, world-class DJs to West London.”

Each night will feature carefully considered line-ups with the best brands, labels, DJs and live acts in the scene. The team behind the venue formerly established B Club as a vital underground spot with guests like Carl Cox, Dan Ghenacia, William Djoko, Mita Gami, Adam Ten, Reznik, Cole Knight and more all playing.