Football legend Thierry Henry has been spotted lunching at the newly opened Akira Back restaurant in London.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thierry was spotted with Chef Akira at the newly opened restaurant in Mayfair over the weekend. Chef Akira Back is a revered chef and has triumphantly built a global empire over the past two decades spawning 30 cutting edge locations operating around the world.

Akira Back, his namesake restaurant, known for its limitless creativity in reshaping modern Japanese dining to create a distinguished experience, continues to span across the globe with locations in Paris, Dubai, Toronto, Singapore, Istanbul, Doha, Marrakech, Dallas, Delray Beach, Bangkok, Seoul, Riyadh with new venues on the cusp in London, San Francisco, Boise, Montana, Bali, Jakarta and Florence planned within the next two years. He has cooked for dignitaries across the globe including the Dalai Lama, Bill Clinton, the royal family of England, Prime Ministers, Sheiks, Presidents, and limitless celebrities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thierry was spotted at Chef Akira’s newest restaurant in Mayfair, located in the Mandarin Oriental hotel. The restaurant features a Modern Japanese cuisine and the restaurant is the first UK venture of the internationally acclaimed award winning chef, Akira Back.

The Chef has 30 restaurants - and Akira Back London is one of four venues recently opened by Chef. The London venues include ABar Rooftop (with Panoramic views of London from the London Eye to Hampstead Heath and a banging DJ schedule), Dosa (the restaurant Back previously earned a Michelin star for in another region) and ABar Lounge.

Football legend Thierry Henry has been spotted lunching at the newly opened Akira Back restaurant in London. (Photo: Cass Helstrip/Akira Back) | Cass Helstrip/Akira Back

The footballing legend has been spotted after he has spoken out about Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola’s split from his wife. Thierry, who played for Guardiola at Barcelona, expressed sympathy for his former boss after the Arsenal defeat. He said on Sky Sports: “Do I feel sorry about what's happening to Man City and Pep? Yeah I do, in one thing.

“It’s not easy to deal with what Pep has to deal with outside of football. I went through that when I went to Barcelona. It's not easy to deal with stuff like that, when you're not well mentally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can see that he's not his usual self. I had to deal with it when I went to Barcelona, I can tell you it's not easy. No one would like to deal with that while you have to perform all the time. So I think we can understand.”