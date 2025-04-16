Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major UK airport faces "huge strike disruption” which is likely to cancel flights.

It's reported that up to 50 flights per day will be affected by the industrial action at Gatwick Airport, potentially leaving holidaymakers stranded. Employees will stand down from work over during of the busiest travel weekends of the year to protest pensions and payment delays.

Those striking currently work for the ground handling service Red Handling and are members of one of the UK's biggest trade unions, Unite. Baggage handlers, check-in staff and flight dispatchers for airlines Norwegian, Delta, TAP and Air Peace will be stepping down causing huge disruptions at the airport.

Unite regional officer David Taylor described the treatment of staff at the airport as a "disgrace" and urged Gatwick bosses to pay outstanding pensions. He said: "The way the workers have been treated by Red Handling has been nothing short of a disgrace.

"We’re demanding that Red Handling pay all outstanding pension contributions immediately and compensate staff for retirement money they've lost, as well as commit to reimbursing them for late payments." Staff have claimed there are missing and inaccurate pensions, with some missing entirely.

They have demanded compensation due to loss of retirement income and said it's due to Red Handling's negligence. Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Workers have had enough of Red Handling playing fast and loose with their retirement plans and waiting weeks for pay they are rightfully owed for their hard work.

"The union will not stand back and watch members be treated in such an appalling way and they have the full support of Unite in this dispute." The strike action will start on Friday 18 April and continue each day over the Easter holiday until the early hours of April 22.

Holidaymakers have been warned to check their flights online to spot any updates. The airlines affected by the walk-outs will include Delta, TAP, Air Peace and Norwegian Airlines.