Strikes in Italy and Greece are likely to cause travel disruption today (Wednesday 9 April) - however there are other strikes to be aware of that could impact your Easter holiday.

EasyJet flight attendants in Italy will walk out for four hours on Wednesday between 10.30am and 2.30pm at airports across the country. This could affect flights operated between the UK and Italy, with those to and from Milan and Naples most likely to be disrupted.

In a statement, easyJet said: “We would like to reassure customers that we are doing all possible to minimise any disruption as a result of the strike action and should any flights be impacted we will be contacting customers directly with their options to help rearrange their plans.” In Greece, air traffic controllers are planning to join other public sector workers in a 24-hour strike on Wednesday.

During the walkout, air traffic controllers will only handle emergencies and certain types of flights, including medical and search and rescue services, those carrying humanitarian aid and military services, according to local media. The strike by the ADEDY union, which has a list of demands, including pay rises, follows a walk-out in February that grounded almost all flights to and from Greece for 24 hours.

In France, travel over the Easter weekend could be hit by a threatened train strike on the SNCF rail network. The SudRail union is warning of possible disruption for six weeks, from 17 April to 2 June unless a dispute over rosters is resolved.

Meanwhile, passengers travelling to London Luton Airport are being reminded that there will be no East Midlands Railway or Thameslink trains between London St Pancras and Bedford over the weekend of 12-13 April. Operations workers at Gatwick Airport are also threatening to strike over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

More than one hundred members of Unite, who work for the ground handling firm Red Handling, are among those taking industrial action. The trade union says the walkout is over several issues, including pensions not being paid.

Baggage handlers, check-in staff and flight dispatchers for Norwegian, Delta, TAP and Air Peace are among those involved in the walkout. Around 50 flights a day are expected to be disrupted. Strike action will start on Good Friday, 18 April and continue each day over the Easter weekend until the early hours of Tuesday 22 April.