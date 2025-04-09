Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aviation strikes in Italy and Greece are wreaking havoc with Easter break plans.

Flights from the UK to the two Mediterranean countries have been heavily impacted after walkouts were staged by easyJet in Italy at the same time as industrial action by air traffic controllers in Greece.

As a result of the disruption, flights have been delayed and cancelled in one of the busiest travel weeks of the year so far.

In a statement, easyJet said: “EasyJet has been formally advised of a four-hour air transport workers strike including some Italian-based cabin crew unions on Wednesday 9 April 2025, which is expected to impact some flights to and from Milan and Naples airports. We would like to reassure customers that we are doing all possible to minimise any disruption as a result of the strike action and should any flights be impacted we will be contacting customers directly with their options to help rearrange their plans.”

When will airport strikes in Europe end?

EasyJet staff in Italy began their walkout at around 10.30am local time (9.3am UK time) on Wednesday, April 8. Their industrial action will only last a matter of hours, returning to work at 2.30pm local time (1.30pm UK Time).

However, there is warning that there will still be disruption for the rest of the day, particularly for departing and arriving flights at the Milan and Naples airports.

Meanwhile, the Greek strikes will last a full 24 hours from Wednesday, April 8. The strike is affecting travel infrastructure nationwide, with trains also impacted, as well as bus and metro services in Athens.

The Greek Air Traffic Controllers' Association said: "Unfortunately, air traffic control in Greece is in a bad situation as we have staffing shortages and equipment problems which cause a lot of delays in the last years and will cause a lot this year as well."

What flights have been affected?

According to flightaware.com, 28% of flights departing Athens International Airport have been cancelled today (April 8), while this increases to 34% for Thessaloniki international Airport and again to 50% for Rhodes International Airport. There are also delayed and cancelled departures at Kefalonia Airport, Mykonos Island Airport, Santorini Airport and Kos Airport.

A third of inbound flights at Mykonos airport and Kos Island airport have been cancelled, with there are also impacts on flights destined for Thessaloniki, Athens, and Rhodes.

Check with your airline to confirm the status of your flight before travelling.