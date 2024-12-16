Gudauri ski resort: 12 found dead inside bedrooms at hotel from carbon monoxide poisoning
Police in Georgia said the bodies of 11 foreigners and one Georgian national were found in bedrooms on the second floor above an Indian restaurant at the ski station of Gudauri. Police added that they died from carbon monoxide poisoning.
The Georgian Interior Ministry said the people are presumed to be employees of the restaurant. The police spokesperson added "preliminary tests do not indicate any trace of violence on the bodies".
Investigators discovered that a power generator located close to the 12 people's rooms was switched on the day before following a power outage. "An oil-powered generator was turned on after the building lost electricity" on Friday (13 December), police said. They are now trying to establish whether this could have been the cause of the carbon monoxide build-up.
Autopsies have now been ordered to establish the exact cause of death of the victims. Their identities have not yet been released.
