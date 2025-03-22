Heathrow says Sunday will be a normal day as it gets back to normal after the electrical substation fire which wiped out its power for most of Friday.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Heathrow spokesperson said the airport is expecting to operate a “full schedule of over 1,300 flights” on Sunday.

A statement said: “Today we will operate another full schedule of over 1,300 flights. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by our decision to close the airport on Friday following a significant fire at an off-site power sub station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yesterday, we served more than 250,000 passengers, with punctual flights and almost all passengers waiting less than five minutes for security.”

Yesterday saw the airport run an almost full schedule, but there were several cancellations and delays.

Here is the full list as of 8am on Sunday

Departures

0850 Aer Lingus to Dublin - delayed

0910 Delta Airlines to Minneapolis St Paul - delayed

0910 Singapore Airlines to Singapore - delayed

1100 British Airways to Chicago - delayed

1100 Westjet to Calgary - cancelled

1105 Virgin Atlantic to Bridgetown - delayed

1220 Virgin Atlantic to Delhi - delayed

Arrivals

0810 British Airways from New York City - cancelled

0955 Virgin Atlantic from Delhi - diverted

2255 Lufthansa from Munich - cancelled

The advice from Heathrow is to contact airlines before travelling to the airport to make sure there are no last-minute changes.