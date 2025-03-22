Heathrow Airport: Full list of delayed and cancelled flights on Sunday as airport gets back to normality after Friday fire disruption

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

22nd Mar 2025, 7:28am

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Heathrow says Sunday will be a normal day as it gets back to normal after the electrical substation fire which wiped out its power for most of Friday.

A Heathrow spokesperson said the airport is expecting to operate a “full schedule of over 1,300 flights” on Sunday.

A statement said: “Today we will operate another full schedule of over 1,300 flights. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by our decision to close the airport on Friday following a significant fire at an off-site power sub station.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Yesterday, we served more than 250,000 passengers, with punctual flights and almost all passengers waiting less than five minutes for security.”

Yesterday saw the airport run an almost full schedule, but there were several cancellations and delays.

Here is the full list as of 8am on Sunday

Departures

  • 0850 Aer Lingus to Dublin - delayed
  • 0910 Delta Airlines to Minneapolis St Paul - delayed
  • 0910 Singapore Airlines to Singapore - delayed
  • 1100 British Airways to Chicago - delayed
  • 1100 Westjet to Calgary - cancelled
  • 1105 Virgin Atlantic to Bridgetown - delayed
  • 1220 Virgin Atlantic to Delhi - delayed

Arrivals

  • 0810 British Airways from New York City - cancelled
  • 0955 Virgin Atlantic from Delhi - diverted
  • 2255 Lufthansa from Munich - cancelled

The advice from Heathrow is to contact airlines before travelling to the airport to make sure there are no last-minute changes.

Related topics:Heathrow AirportLondon Fire BrigadeBritish AirwaysVirgin AtlanticEdinburghBerlinManchester

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice