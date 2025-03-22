Heathrow Airport: Full list of delayed and cancelled flights on Sunday as airport gets back to normality after Friday fire disruption
A Heathrow spokesperson said the airport is expecting to operate a “full schedule of over 1,300 flights” on Sunday.
A statement said: “Today we will operate another full schedule of over 1,300 flights. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by our decision to close the airport on Friday following a significant fire at an off-site power sub station.
“Yesterday, we served more than 250,000 passengers, with punctual flights and almost all passengers waiting less than five minutes for security.”
Yesterday saw the airport run an almost full schedule, but there were several cancellations and delays.
Here is the full list as of 8am on Sunday
Departures
- 0850 Aer Lingus to Dublin - delayed
- 0910 Delta Airlines to Minneapolis St Paul - delayed
- 0910 Singapore Airlines to Singapore - delayed
- 1100 British Airways to Chicago - delayed
- 1100 Westjet to Calgary - cancelled
- 1105 Virgin Atlantic to Bridgetown - delayed
- 1220 Virgin Atlantic to Delhi - delayed
Arrivals
- 0810 British Airways from New York City - cancelled
- 0955 Virgin Atlantic from Delhi - diverted
- 2255 Lufthansa from Munich - cancelled
The advice from Heathrow is to contact airlines before travelling to the airport to make sure there are no last-minute changes.
