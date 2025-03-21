Departure boards and other screens are dark as Heathrow airport experienced a significant power outage in the early hours of March 21, 2025 in London, England. A fire at the North Hyde electricity substation in Hayes has caused a power outage at Heathrow Airport, leading to all flights in and out to be cancelled until midnight tonight, affecting around 200,000 passengers. Some homes near to the fire have also been evacuated. (Photo by Klara Simonova/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Some flights at Heathrow Airport will resume later today following a power outage.

In a statement, the airport also said it hopes to run a full service on Saturday (March 22).

It read: “Our teams have worked tirelessly since the incident to ensure a speedy recovery. We’re now safely able to restart flights, prioritising repatriation and relocation of aircraft.”

It also advised passengers not to travel to the airport unless the airline has told them to do so.

It added: “We hope to run a full operation tomorrow and will provide further information shortly. Our priority remains the safety of our passengers and those working at the airport. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this incident.”

Earlier, National Grid said an “interim solution” has been found to allow power to be restored to customers including Heathrow Airport.

A National Grid spokesperson said: “We’re sorry for the disruption caused by a fire at our North Hyde substation and for the loss of power supplies in the area. Teams have been working around the clock to restore power as soon as possible.

“Working in partnership with the local network operator SSEN Distribution (SSEN), the network has been reconfigured to restore all customers impacted, including the ability to resupply the parts of Heathrow airport that are connected to North Hyde.

“This is an interim solution while we carry out further work at North Hyde to return the substation and our network to normal operation. We are continuing to work closely with all stakeholders to manage this incident, and are focused on returning to normal resilience levels as soon as possible.”

Heathrow Airport in darkness after a fire at a nearby electrical substation. | SWNS

The airport announced early on Friday it would be closed until 11.59pm because of a fire at a nearby electrical substation. Around 200,000 passengers have been affected by the closure of what is Europe’s busiest airport.

Online flight tracking service Flightradar24 said more than 1,350 flights were scheduled to take off or land at the airport on Friday. Disruption will last for several days even if the airport reopens on Saturday, as many planes and flight crews are out of position.

London Fire Brigade said it received the first reports of the fire at 11.23pm on Thursday, forcing the closure of the airport. Some 120 aircraft heading to the airport at that time were forced to either divert or return to their point of origin.

Counter-terrorism officers from the Metropolitan Police are leading the investigation into the cause of a fire. The force said there was “no indication of foul play” but “we retain an open mind at this time”.

Thousands of homes were left without power and more than 100 people were evacuated after a transformer within the substation caught fire. Heathrow is Europe’s largest airport, with more than 83.9 million passengers travelling through its terminals in 2024.

It said its back-up power systems “operated as expected” but they are not designed to “allow us to run a full operation”.

This is believed to be the worst disruption at Heathrow since December 2010, when thousands of Christmas getaway passengers camped in the terminals because of widespread cancellations caused by snow.

In April of that year, air travel was grounded across Europe because of an ash cloud caused by an Icelandic volcanic eruption.