Power appears to have returned to Heathrow airport but it remains closed after an outage caused by a fire.

Heathrow is the largest airport in the UK, and is second only to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport in the USA in being the busiest international airport in the world. With up to 291,000 passengers passing through Heathrow every single day, any disruption at the airport can have a tremendous impact.

Today’s (March 21) closure after a substation caught fire - conking out all power in the surrounding area - has been a massive blow to the airport, and will likely take quite a while to catch-up on.

Last year, a record-breaking 19.4m passengers went to Heathrow airport, with 17m of these passengers being for international flights. Almost 100 airlines use Heathrow, with more than 200 destinations in 84 countries.

Heathrow Airport is the largest airport in the UK. | Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

But while being one of the most popular airports in the world, not everyone is familiar with exactly where Heathrow is. Well, worry no more - here’s where Heathrow sits and the easiest ways to get there from elsewhere in the UK.

Where is Heathrow Airport?

Named London Airport until 1966, Heathrow is situated in Hounslow, on the western side of London. It’s just off the M4 motorway, which connects London with Swansea, Wales, passing through the likes of Slough and Bristol en route.

Heathrow Airport is about 20 miles away from central London, has five terminals and even its own fire service. The fifth terminal was opened in 2008.

Intersecting the M4 at Heathrow Airport is the M25 - a motorway that circles right the way around London.

How do I get to Heathrow Airport?

If you are driving, the easiest way to Heathrow Airport is to beeline it towards either the M4 or M25, as these are the fastest roads around the capital city. This is particularly true if you are travelling from the south of England.

For those who aren’t driving, after catching a train into London the Underground’s Picadilly line can take you directly to Heathrow Airport. The line does split into two at Acton Town, so make sure you’re on the right train.

You can also fly into Heathrow - obviously. This includes arriving from other UK airports, with the likes of Edinburgh Airport and Liverpool Airport offering flights there.