By David George

21st Mar 2025, 11:45am
Passengers who have been stranded at Heathrow Airport have suffered another blow to their travel plans.

The London airport is closed all day today (March 21) after a substation fire left it without power. There are no flights to or from Heathrow Airport, with thousands of passengers left stranded.

People have been advised not to travel to Heathrow if they have a flight booked for later today, and long-haul arrivals have been diverted to other airports.

Now, those stuck at Heathrow itself have been slapped with even more travel problems.

Heathrow Airport in London has been turned into a ghost town by last night’s substation fire.placeholder image
Heathrow Airport in London has been turned into a ghost town by last night’s substation fire. | James Manning/PA Wire

Following the closure of Heathrow Airport, National Express has suspended all services to the airport until midnight. Services to and from Gatwick Airport, Stansted Airport and Luton Airport will operate as normal.

A spokesperson for National Express said: “All services to and from London Heathrow Airport are suspended until 11.59pm and we are proactively contacting customers due to travel today for a free ticket amendment.

“Customers are advised to check our website and social media channels for the latest updates. We apologise for the inconvenience.”

