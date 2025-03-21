The fire at the electricity substation that led to the closure of Heathrow Airport on Friday is not being treated as suspicious, the Metropolitan Police confirmed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The investigation into the cause of the fire is still in its early stages, but Commander Simon Messinger, who is leading the Met Police response, reassured the public that there is no indication of foul play at this time.

“The investigation into the cause of the fire remains in its early stages. After initial assessment, we are not treating this incident as suspicious, although inquiries do remain ongoing,” Messinger said. “Due to the location of the substation and the impact this incident has had on critical national infrastructure, the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command are leading our inquiries into this matter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police are working closely with local partners, including the London Fire Brigade, National Grid, and SSEN, to determine the cause of the fire. “Various specialist investigators continue to examine the scene, and it is expected to take some time before full assessments can be completed,” Messinger added.

In a separate statement, London Fire Brigade Deputy Commissioner Jonathan Smith confirmed that the fire was believed to be non-suspicious. "London Fire Brigade Fire Investigation Officers, supported by a scientific adviser, have been working closely with the Metropolitan Police Service to investigate the cause of this fire," Smith said. “LFB’s investigation will now focus on the electrical distribution equipment.”

A fire rages at the Hayes electricity substation near Heathrow (Picture: London Fire Brigade) | PA

Smith also thanked the firefighters and control officers for their professionalism in managing the challenging situation, adding that fire safety officers would continue to work on various lines of inquiry over the coming weeks.

The airport announced early on Friday it would be closed until 11.59pm because of a fire at a nearby electrical substation. Around 200,000 passengers had been affected by the closure of what is Europe’s busiest airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Online flight tracking service Flightradar24 said more than 1,350 flights were scheduled to take off or land at the airport on Friday. London Fire Brigade said it received the first reports of the fire at 11.23pm on Thursday, forcing the closure of the airport. Some 120 aircraft heading to the airport at that time were forced to either divert or return to their point of origin.

Counter-terrorism officers from the Metropolitan Police earlier reported there was “no indication of foul play”.

Flights have since resumed at Heathrow Airport as its chief executive apologised to stranded passengers and defended the response to an “unprecedented” loss of power caused by a substation fire.