Holidaymakers travelling to Heathrow Airport this morning have been issued a warning as trains “may be cancelled”.

Urgent repairs to the track between Heathrow Terminals 2 & 3 and Heathrow Terminals 4 / 5 means trains have to run at reduced speed. Trains running between London Paddington and Heathrow Terminals may be cancelled or revised, according to National Rail.

Disruption is expected until 10am. Advice to passengers using the Elizabeth line to get to the airport this morning reads: “Please allow for short notice alterations and platform changes and listen to Elizabeth line station announcements or ask a member of staff for further information.”

For the Heathrow Express the advice from National Rail is: “A speed restriction has been put in place whilst engineers on site monitor the fault. Because of the imposed speed restriction a reduced service will run to minimise congestion.”

National Rail adds: “You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today. Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.”