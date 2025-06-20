I decided to take this one item on holiday with me this year - and it was the best decision.

Back in May my boyfriend and I went on holiday, starting in Venice then travelling to Sicily, and finishing in Sardinia. It was the perfect trip and we had a mix of sightseeing and relaxing.

I love taking pictures when I go on holiday - which is quite evident from my Instagram and my camera roll (which has a horrifying amount of pictures). I love capturing moments and memories. But, for this holiday I wanted some pictures that I would be able to hold and see in real life.

Sometimes I am sick of just taking photos on my phone and them then being lost on my camera roll. It is also so much effort to go through them all and print them out. It would be a mammoth task due to the amount of photos I have.

(Photo: Isabella Boneham)

So for this holiday I decided to take a disposable camera. It was a very last-minute decision at Birmingham Airport. I quickly ran to Boots and bought one of the cameras for around £15 - which I thought was quite expensive, but it was worth it. You get 27 pictures and when you are taking them they are precious - every picture counts.

There is also an element of anxiety - which makes it exciting - as you don’t know how the pictures are going to turn out. Are they going to be dark? Are you even going to be in frame?

Every time I asked someone to take a photo of my boyfriend and I using the camera they said “oh my god, I haven’t seen one one these in years”. And people loved the fact that I had bought one - saying it was very “old-school” but “nice to see”.

After our holiday I went into Boots and the camera was sent off. About two weeks later I picked up the photos and they turned out so nicely. Admittedly there were a couple that were dark... but the majority were so nice and we are both so happy with them. Now we have photos from our holiday that we can easily put in an album - and treasure forever.