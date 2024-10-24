Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I stayed at a hotel near London Heathrow Airport the night before my flight - and it has everything you need and more.

London Heathrow Marriott Hotel is just moments away from all Heathrow terminals making the ideal hotel to stay at before your flight. I pre-ordered an Uber the night before and the journey was very quick in the morning to Terminal 3.

The hotel has a great 24-hour gym for those who like to get their workout and training in - and it also has a swimming pool and sauna which I was amazed by as not many hotels near airports have such great facilities. The hotel also has its very own Carluccios inside which I dined at the evening before my holiday. The food was incredible from arancini ball starters, a succulent steak for main and washed down with a lovely Aperol Spritz.

The decoration inside the restaurant is beautiful and it really doesn’t feel like you are eating in an airport hotel restaurant. There is also the option to dine outside of this restaurant and get drinks from the bar. All food served at the hotel, including within the on-site Carluccios, practices zero-waste initiatives and locally sourced cuisine. The hotel really prides itself on being sustainable which I love.

The hotel is even home to a greenhouse, where fresh herbs and vegetables grow and are served within the hotel’s food and drink options. It also showcases a ‘Food Waste Lab’ which repurposes food production waste for example it turns banana peels into decadent chocolate chip cakes, and watermelon skins transform into curry and dried avocado stones are used to brew tea.

Exclusive M Club Lounge. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

The rooms themselves are spacious, the beds are comfy and it is perfect for a good nights rest before your holiday. You can opt for a standard room or an executive room which will give you access to to the exclusive M Club Lounge where you can grab food and drink in a peaceful area. Refreshments are available all day and prices for an executive room start at £169.

Not only is the hotel in a perfect location for Heathrow Airport but it is also perfectly positioned for a convenient journey to many of London’s most celebrated attractions including Windsor Castle, Twickenham Stadium and Legoland. It is a great stay with everything you could need and more before your flight - or a day out in the capital.