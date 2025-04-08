Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you are looking to tick off more destinations on your travel bucket list this year then this long weekend trip away idea might just be for you.

I visited Copenhagen in Denmark and Malmö in Sweden during one long weekend trip away with my boyfriend. It was the perfect weekend, full of delicious food, sightseeing, and we even visited an outdoor spa in Copenhagen and watched a football match in Malmo. The two cities are both brimming with activities to do and places to go and see.

The train from Copenhagen to Malmö is so easy to catch and only takes around 40 minutes. Plus it costs around £13, for a one way ticket, so it is not too expensive either. We spent two nights in Copenhagen and one night in Malmö which I felt was enough to explore both of the cities. I thoroughly enjoyed them both. Copenhagen is of course the more touristy, brimming with lots of people, and many having photos next to the famous colourful houses in Nyhaven - but Malmö had its own charm too. Malmö was a lot more relaxed, chilled out, but still full of delicious eating places and spots to sit and relax with a drink.

Nyhaven, Copenhagen. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

For Copenhagen we bought a Copenhagen Card - and I would highly recommend doing this. It is a bit pricey, costing £57 for a day pass or £90 for 48-hours, but it gives you free access to over 80 attractions and unlimited public transportation. This came really handy when catching the metro and the bus as it helps you to explore the city more freely - all you have to do is scan the card via the app on your phone.

In Copenhagen we stayed in the Hotel Kong Arthur, which was amazing as the location was perfect. It is hidden off a street by the Copenhagen lakes making it feel like a special hideaway, yet it is still in a central location next to so many restaurants, bars, shops, and cafes. The room was spacious, with a beautiful view of the river, and breakfast was included - with a delicious spread every morning. There’s even a spa next door to the hotel that offers massages and beauty treatments.

Hotel Kong Arthur in Copenhagen. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

The hotel is just a few minutes walk from the metro, and we stopped off at many a bar and restaurant along the way. Using the Copenhagen Card we took a boat tour around the city which showed us the main sights, and showed us a different view of the city from the waters. We explored Nyhavn and visited a restaurant along the waterfront which serves local food - all of the restaurants here had local food, so I would recommend visiting one! Nyhavn is a must-visit, with the popular colourful row of houses glowing in the sunlight.

The top attractions we visited were Rosenborg Castle, Amalienborg Palace, and having an explore around Kongens Have. All of the buildings are so impressive and it is really nice just to wander the streets of Copenhagen, taking it all in.

Rosenborg Castle, Copenhagen. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

We visited CopenHot on one day, an exceptional and unforgettable experience. It is basically an outdoor spa where you can book your own private hot tub, and take a dip in ice plunges and warm up in the sauna. We did it on a bright blue sky day which made it even more stunning - and staff were always on hand to supply us with drinks.

On another day we visited the Home of Carlsberg - which kind of has to be done right? There were beer tastings, a really interesting tour and interactive parts too. I’d say this was a really good activity to do. You learn more about the beer, get to have some and the tour itself only lasts around half an hour.

CopenHot, Copenhagen. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

We then took the train over to Malmö, and stayed at the Clarion Hotel Malmö Live which is an impressive tall building right in the heart of the city. Our room had gorgeous panoramic views of Malmö and it was a real treat to stay here. I would highly recommend it. The food was amazing, and we even dined at a delicious Italian at the top of the hotel which features a Sky Bar too. The hotel features one of the best gyms I have seen in a hotel, a sauna, and a really welcoming lobby. There was no fault in it at all.

The hotel was only about five minutes walk from the central station making it even more perfect. We visited the historic square of Lilla Torg where we sat down and enjoyed a drink in the sun, Malmö Castle, and the famous Turning Torso which are actually apartments! It was the tallest building in the Nordic region until September 2022.

The hotel view from Clarion Hotel Malmö Live, Turning Torso, football match at Eleda Stadium and Malmö Castle. (Photos: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

During our time in Malmö we even got to see the local football team play. We watched Malmö FF v Västerås SK Fotboll at the Eleda Stadion and caught the bus there and back. It was so much fun, and was my first time watching a football match abroad. It was highly entertaining, and a great way to make you feel more like a local!

We tried Swedish meatballs, which were delicious, and enjoyed scoping out the different restaurants and places to have a drink. We only spent a day in Malmo but I feel that was enough to see most things - however I didn’t want to leave and wished I was staying longer. The weekend was full of delicious food, different experiences and exploring two cities in two different countries. Get booking and have an adventurous weekend that you will always remember.