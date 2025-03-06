In 2018 I went on the London Eye as part of my Mum’s 50th birthday celebrations.

The views were pretty spectacular and it is a great activity to do, and say you have been on the London Eye. I really enjoyed it at the time, getting the chance to see panoramic views of London from up high.

However, I wouldn’t necessarily rush back to do it again or pay for it again. Well, I haven’t been back on since 2018! I’d say it is fun to do for an event or a birthday though, and it can split up the day when visiting London.

An online ticket is £30 and on the day it is usually £42, and a fast track ticket is £45 when paid for online. So it’s not cheap, and there are cheaper alternatives to the London Eye out there that also offer impressive views over London.

These include the Sky Gardens (free!), the Shard and the Emirates Cable Car. Horizon 22 also features London's highest free viewing platform. It is located on Level 58 and it offers 300-degree views of London, showcasing its most iconic landmarks. Last admission is 60 mins before closing and you are best to book your ticket before heading there.

There are a lot of other free alternatives to get the best views of London. These are listed below.

The Sky Garden: You can enjoy world-class views from inside the giant atrium or the outside glass-enclosed observation deck.

The Garden at 120: The Garden at 120 is located right down the street from the Sky Garden at 120 Fenchurch Street. While not as high (located on the 15th floor) as the Sky Garden it is London’s largest public rooftop space.

Greenwich Park, Royal Observatory: Greenwich Park is one of London's eight Royal Parks. Today visitors can enjoy sweeping views of London from the elevated landscape.

The Thames River Walk: The south bank of the Thames River offers many fantastic views of London’s iconic landmarks. If you are a photographer this is a great walk, especially near sunset.

Primrose Hill: Primrose Hill has always had a wonderful view of London but in recent years it has attracted rich and famous residents. Actors Daniel Craig, Jude Law, celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, and model Kate Moss now call the area home.

Parliament Hill: The summit of Parliament Hill is one of the highest spots in London at over 300 feet. It sits atop Hampstead Heath, a nearly 800-acre park in the hills of North London