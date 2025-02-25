A newborn baby died after reportedly being thrown out of a hotel room window by their teenage mum.

The horrific incident happened at about 6am on Monday morning (24 February) at the Ibis Style hotel in the 20th arrondissement of Paris, France. People nearby were alerted to what was happening after hearing the commotion and then calling the emergency services.

It is believed that the 18-year-old American mum threw the infant from her room on the second floor. She is thought to have been on a study trip to the French capital along with other students from the US, according to local media reports.

Witnesses say the baby still had the umbilical cord attached when they were found. The child was rushed to the Robert-Debré hospital, but despite the best efforts of medics, they didn't survive the injuries sustained, the Paris prosecutor's office confirmed to Le Parisien.

The prosecutor's office confirmed that an investigation has been opened for "homicide of a minor under 15". A source close to the case told Paris Match: "The investigation is underway and the precise circumstances of this tragedy remain to be established... We do not yet know if we are dealing with a denial of pregnancy.”

The prosecution said that the teenager, is "part of a group of young adults travelling in Europe", adding that she was taken to hospital where she is set to undergo an operation having recently given birth. Investigators in Paris believe the young woman was suffering from ‘pregnancy denial’ when she gave birth ‘unexpectedly’ at the budget hotel in the French capital. The baby has been wrapped up in a sheet when it was discovered in the street of the city’s 20th arrondissement [district], not far from the historic Place de la Nation.