Gatwick Airport train station is closed and has been evacuated following a fire alert.

There are currently no trains stopping at the station, the Sussex airport said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter. A video shared online shows a small fire and smoke under a train at the station.

Gatwick Airport said: “Due to a fire alarm activation at the train station, passengers have been evacuated into the South Terminal. The station is closed while emergency services respond to the incident.

“Teams are responding to the situation and passengers are advised to check before travelling. We will update further when we can.”

The passenger who posted the video on X wrote: “Heads up if you are heading to #gatwickairport the train I was on from Brighton to #londonvictoria just caught fire as it pulled in. So the station is currently closed. So far it seems everyone is fine and staff acted quickly to get everyone out #gatwick.”

Passengers stuck on trains between stations are advised to please remain where they are and listen to announcements, or speak to staff for further information. The aim is to get those trains moving as soon as possible. It is vital you do not leave the train unless you are asked to do so as other trains may be moving in the area, and the track is also a very hazardous environment.

Disruption is expected until 3pm as emergency services deal with an incident at Gatwick. This means that no trains will call at Gatwick Airport until further notice and Gatwick Express services are suspended.