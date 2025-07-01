Is Izmir Airport open? Latest Turkey travel advice for holidaymakers after more than 50,000 evacuated amid raging wildfires
Wildfires erupted in tourist hotspot areas Kuyucak and Doganbey fanned overnight by winds which reached 25-30mph. Four villages and two neighbourhoods were forced to evacuate, Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said.
And while those in Sakarya and Manisa are now largely under control, Izmir remains a hotspot for the flames. "More than 50,000 evacuated in Turkey amid raging wildfires," a disaster agency has said.
Foreign Minister Yumakli said: "Our heroes continue their relentless struggle against the flames under the toughest conditions, day and night, with all their might." Some 122 fire engines, 74 water tankers and 84 heavy machines have been deployed alongside more than a thousand people who are desperately working to extinguish the flames, Yumakli added.
Flights were grounded at 4pm on 29 June at Izmir Adnan Menderes Airport. A Pegasus flight from London was diverted to Dalaman, while an easyJet flight to London Gatwick, which was due to fly yesterday, was rescheduled for today. An easyJet spokesperson said affected passengers were provided with hotel accommodation and meals.
The airport has since re-opened. Jet2 and easyJet said their flights from Izmir are now operating as normal.
The Foreign Office has not issued a new travel warning for Turkey, however, it already warns of wildfires. It says: “Wildfires happen frequently in Turkey during summer. You could get a fine or prison sentence for lighting a fire of any kind or discarding cigarettes in risk areas such as woodland. Look out for signs that tell you fires, barbeques, and smoking are prohibited.
“If there is a wildfire in your area, local authorities may tell you to leave your accommodation. Follow the directions of local authorities. If you see a wildfire, call emergency services on 112.”
