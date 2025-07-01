More than 50,000 people have been forced to evacuate as a wildfire blazes near top British holiday destinations in Turkey.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wildfires erupted in tourist hotspot areas Kuyucak and Doganbey fanned overnight by winds which reached 25-30mph. Four villages and two neighbourhoods were forced to evacuate, Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said.

And while those in Sakarya and Manisa are now largely under control, Izmir remains a hotspot for the flames. "More than 50,000 evacuated in Turkey amid raging wildfires," a disaster agency has said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foreign Minister Yumakli said: "Our heroes continue their relentless struggle against the flames under the toughest conditions, day and night, with all their might." Some 122 fire engines, 74 water tankers and 84 heavy machines have been deployed alongside more than a thousand people who are desperately working to extinguish the flames, Yumakli added.

More than 50,000 people have been forced to evacuate as a wildfire blazes near top British holiday destinations in Turkey. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Flights were grounded at 4pm on 29 June at Izmir Adnan Menderes Airport. A Pegasus flight from London was diverted to Dalaman, while an easyJet flight to London Gatwick, which was due to fly yesterday, was rescheduled for today. An easyJet spokesperson said affected passengers were provided with hotel accommodation and meals.

The airport has since re-opened. Jet2 and easyJet said their flights from Izmir are now operating as normal.

The Foreign Office has not issued a new travel warning for Turkey, however, it already warns of wildfires. It says: “Wildfires happen frequently in Turkey during summer. You could get a fine or prison sentence for lighting a fire of any kind or discarding cigarettes in risk areas such as woodland. Look out for signs that tell you fires, barbeques, and smoking are prohibited.

“If there is a wildfire in your area, local authorities may tell you to leave your accommodation. Follow the directions of local authorities. If you see a wildfire, call emergency services on 112.”