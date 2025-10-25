Leeds Bradford Airport was forced to close its runway overnight due to an "unforeseen issue.”

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Bradford Airport has reopened its runway after it was closed overnight due to an "unforeseen issue". Passengers were advised to check with their airlines for information as inbound flights were listed as cancelled on Leeds Bradford’s online arrival board.

Passengers who were hoping to return home to Leeds Bradford Airport on Friday 24 October from destinations such as Spain, Turkey, France and The Netherlands were forced to land at other airports in the UK such as Manchester, East Midlands and Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Leeds Bradford Airport said last night (Friday 24 October) that “Due to an unforeseen issue with the runway, we have had to take the decision to close the airport until the morning.

“Customers are advised to check with their airline for the most up-to date information regarding their flight.

Leeds Bradford Airport was forced to close its runway overnight due to an "unforeseen issue.” Photo: AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

“We are working to resolve the disruption as soon as possible, the safety and comfort of the passengers travelling through our terminal is our number one priority.

“Our team is on the ground in the terminal to answer any customer queries regarding departures.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last night, Leeds Bradford Airport said that flights would resume the following day (Saturday 25 October) but passengers should be aware of delays and possible disruptions.

Amongst flights that had to be diverted to another UK airport were two Jet2.com flights from Turkey. They were diverted to Birmingham.

Is Leeds Bradford Airport now open?

On Saturday 25 October at 6am, the airport issued an update which read: “Runway Open, Operations Resumed. The runway is open and flights are now operating, though some delays may occur. Please arrive as planned unless advised otherwise by your airline.