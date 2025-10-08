A US government shutdown has caused flight delays that are continuing to impact passengers nationwide.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a notice on Tuesday (7 October), explaining that air traffic control staffing issues are the primary cause of the delays. More than 3,000 flights have been delayed across the U.S., with some of the busiest airports, including Houston, Nashville, Dallas, Chicago O’Hare, and Newark, experiencing significant disruptions.

The ongoing staffing crisis has led to widespread delays and flight holding patterns as the FAA works to manage air traffic with reduced staff levels. The situation continues to worsen as the shutdown, which affects key government employees, enters its second consecutive day of disruption.

The FAA has been forced to take action to manage air traffic at several airports affected by the ongoing staffing issues. At Chicago O’Hare, for example, the FAA has reduced the number of arriving flights per hour, which has led to average delays of 41 minutes. Additionally, Newark Airport has been holding arriving flights for up to 30 minutes due to staffing challenges, and Washington Reagan is facing potential delays as low staffing continues to affect operations.

Atlanta’s air traffic control center is also experiencing staffing issues, which are contributing to delays and slower processing times for arriving flights. In Nashville, staffing shortages have led to significant disruptions, and the FAA plans to curtail operations later in the day, with Memphis Center taking over approach control temporarily.

The FAA has assured travelers that it is actively working with airport authorities to minimize delays. However, travelers are advised to expect longer wait times at airports across the country.

The flight delays are not impacting the UK and the airspace in the UK is still open. Passengers are always advised to enquire with their airliner regarding the status of their flight.

Both political parties in the U.S. have exchanged blame for the disruptions caused by the shutdown. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has placed responsibility for the aviation slowdown on Democrats, while California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, has blamed President Donald Trump for the situation.