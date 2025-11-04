Is London Bridge station open? Latest updates after busy train station evacuated due to 'suspicious behaviour'
Thameslink confirmed police were at the station responding to an incident last night (Monday 3 November). People took to social media as the incident unfolded, claiming passengers were evacuated from platforms four and five.
British Transport Police said: “Officers called around 6.30pm to man behaving suspiciously on train into London Bridge. Train was stopped while officers carried out full search. No one matching the description found, while officers satisfied there is no risk to public, CCTV enquiries are ongoing.”
National Rail said delays delays to Thameslink services at London Bridge were expected until 8pm. The station has now been reopened and services have resumed as normal. Police said there is "no risk to the public".