Police raced to London Bridge station following reports of a man "behaving suspiciously".

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thameslink confirmed police were at the station responding to an incident last night (Monday 3 November). People took to social media as the incident unfolded, claiming passengers were evacuated from platforms four and five.

British Transport Police said: “Officers called around 6.30pm to man behaving suspiciously on train into London Bridge. Train was stopped while officers carried out full search. No one matching the description found, while officers satisfied there is no risk to public, CCTV enquiries are ongoing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Rail said delays delays to Thameslink services at London Bridge were expected until 8pm. The station has now been reopened and services have resumed as normal. Police said there is "no risk to the public".

Thameslink has said its services are no longer being impacted by the earlier police incident. Passengers who experience delays of 15 minutes or more could be eligible for a refund.