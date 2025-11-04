Is London Bridge station open? Latest updates after busy train station evacuated due to 'suspicious behaviour'

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

2 minutes ago
Train knife attack latest: Man appears in court and 'hero' rail worker remains in hospital
Police raced to London Bridge station following reports of a man "behaving suspiciously".

Thameslink confirmed police were at the station responding to an incident last night (Monday 3 November). People took to social media as the incident unfolded, claiming passengers were evacuated from platforms four and five.

British Transport Police said: “Officers called around 6.30pm to man behaving suspiciously on train into London Bridge. Train was stopped while officers carried out full search. No one matching the description found, while officers satisfied there is no risk to public, CCTV enquiries are ongoing.”

National Rail said delays delays to Thameslink services at London Bridge were expected until 8pm. The station has now been reopened and services have resumed as normal. Police said there is "no risk to the public".

Thameslink has said its services are no longer being impacted by the earlier police incident. Passengers who experience delays of 15 minutes or more could be eligible for a refund.

