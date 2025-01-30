Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Flights are halted at Reagan Washington Airport after a plane smashed into a US Army helicopter.

Reagan Washington National Airport responded quickly to the emergency, halting all take-offs and landings as rescue operations unfolded. In an update the airport wrote on X, formerly Twitter today (Thursday 30 January), saying: “Around 9 p.m. on Wednesday evening, emergency personnel at Reagan National Airport initiated their response to a crash between a passenger aircraft, identified by the FAA as American Eagle flight 5342, and a Sikorsky helicopter.

“Mutual aid from neighboring agencies were called to assist, and takeoffs and landings at the airport were halted for the remainder of the evening. We will continue to post information as it becomes available.“

Several planes heading to the airport have also been diverted amid the closure. Flights were diverted to Richmond International Airport so D.C. and Arlington emergency crews can continue searching for survivors and deal with the aftermath of the plane collision.

An American Airlines flight carrying dozens crashed into a river in after colliding with the helicopter. The plane was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, and three US Army soldiers were on board the military helicopter. About 300 emergency responders are in "rescue mode", with police divers and boats searching the water for survivors in windy, dark conditions.

A number of bodies are reported to have been recovered, but there is no official update on casualties. According to a report in the US, at least 18 bodies have been recovered by emergency services. Citing a police official, CBS News added no survivors have yet been found.

The collision happened on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9pm local time, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement to CBS News. Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority president Jack Potter says 19 aircraft in the air were diverted away from Reagan to Dulles International Airport nearby. He says the response teams are in a rescue mode, and they will stay in a rescue mode.