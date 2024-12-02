The huge London Resort theme park, dubbed ‘UK’s Disneyland’, was first announced back in 2012 but it has faced a number of problems.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The massive attraction hoped to open on the Swanscombe Peninsula in Kent and be three times larger than any other UK theme park - and equivalent to 136 Wembley stadiums. There were initially plans for six lands which included partners such as Paramount, BBC and ITV, with Mission Impossible and Doctor Who themed rides.

Along with 3,500 hotel rooms, at least 12 major rides were expected, with as many as 50 rides as a new ferry terminal. It was set to open by 2019, however delays resulted in this being pushed back, as well as the majority of partners pulling out of the development. The opening date was then pushed back to 2025 sprawling across a massive 1,245 acre site. Artist impressions painted a vivid picture of flood lights illuminating a grand medieval-themed castle and lava waterfalls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In March 2023, the London Resort called in administrators, and at the time time said the project was ongoing, with new proposals to be submitted. But last year, Dartford MP Gareth Johnson, MP told The Sun he considered the scheme to be "dead in the water".

The huge London Resort theme park, dubbed ‘UK’s Disneyland’, was first announced back in 2012 but it has faced a number of problems. (Photo: The London Resort) | The London Resort

He said: "In my eyes, the SSSI registration has ended the possibility of a theme park. I now see this site's future as a nature reserve.” The site is home to over 2,000 species of invertebrates and 82 species of breeding birds.

Another blow came this year as the land it was meant to be bought on is now up for sale. The 372 aces was initially granted to be used by London Resort, after paying £4million for it. However, the lease expired in December 2022 and has not been renewed.

Locals have also long opposed the plans, with many slamming the huge development. Sally Smith, press and advocacy officer at Kent Wildlife Trust, said: "It hasn't come as a complete surprise, the plans for the London Resort and the theme park on the site have been dead in the water for some time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

London Resort has reportedly spent £100m on the project since the plans were first announced, but it seems increasingly unlikely that it will ever materialise. Buglife, CPRE Kent, Kent Wildlife Trust and the RSPB all want the permission to be revoked - more than a decade after it was first unveiled.