Travel chaos is set to hit popular holiday hotspot Italy as airport workers are going on strike.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Italy’s transport network is preparing for severe disruption on Friday, 26 September, when nationwide strike action composed of 24-hour walkouts is scheduled to commence. The strikes, called by major unions in the country, are centered around disputes over pay and working conditions, and are expected to cause considerable delays and cancellations.

Passengers planning to travel to or from Italy during this period should prepare for possible disruptions to their schedules. The unions involved, CUB Trasporti and USB, have called for a 24-hour strike affecting not only airline staff but also airport workers across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The walkouts are likely to create chaos at key transport hubs, with Milan’s Linate and Malpensa airports expected to be among the most severely impacted. Airlines operating from these airports may experience both cancellations and delays, as the strike will involve a wide range of workers, including pilots, cabin crew, baggage handlers, and security personnel.

Travel chaos is set to hit popular holiday hotspot Italy as airport workers are going on strike. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Travelers are advised to check directly with their airlines for updates and to prepare for longer wait times at the airport. Baggage handling operations are also expected to be disrupted, as workers employed by Assohandlers will strike between 10 am and 2 pm.

In addition to the strikes at Milan’s airports, workers at Sardinia’s Cagliari Elmas Airport will also join the protests, with security staff expected to walk out for the entire day. This will further complicate the travel experience for those heading to or from Sardinia, especially for those relying on smooth airport operations and security checks.

Low-cost carriers Volotea and Wizz Air Malta are also involved in the strikes, with pilots and cabin crew from both airlines walking off the job for 24 hours. The workers have cited poor working conditions and inadequate pay as the key reasons behind their participation in the strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While it is not expected that every flight from these airlines will be grounded, travelers flying with these carriers should expect disruptions, with delays and cancellations more likely during the hours of the strike.