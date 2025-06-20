Flights and trains in Italy are cancelled today (Friday 20 June) due to a general strike being held in the country.

The 24-hour national general strike starts today (Friday 20 June), affecting air, rail and local public transport services, as well as schools and healthcare, across the country. The strike, which will involve both the public and private sector, is set to affect rail services from 21.00 on Thursday 19 June until 21.00 the next evening, Friday 20 June.

Cancellations and delays are expected for both long-distance Frecce and Intercity trains and regional trains. The strike involves the staff of the FS Italiane Group , with the exception of the mobile staff of Trenitalia in Piedmont and Valle d'Aosta, and of the RFI Circulation Room in Sardinia.

This means Trenitalia trains may be subject to cancellations or changes even before the start and after the end of the strike. Trenitalia reminds passengers that a minimum number of essential services are guaranteed during strikes on weekdays, from 06.00 to 09.00 and from 18.00 to 21.00, with more details available on its website.

Italy's airline sector is also set to be affected by the strike action due to a walkout by airport workers including baggage handlers and ground staff as well as external companies. This could result in delays or cancellation to flights to, from and in Italy on Friday.

Passengers flying today are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline. Flag carrier ITA Airways said it has been forced to cancel 34 domestic and international flights due to the strike action, including connections between London, Rome and Milan.

The website of Italy's civil aviation authority ENAC contains information about strikes and the time slots - from 07.00 to 10.00 and 18.00 to 21.00 - when flights are guaranteed under Italian law. Rome Airport said on X: “Due to the nationwide transportation strike, which will affect the entire sector from 9:00 PM on Thursday, June 19, until 11:59 PM on Friday, June 20, rail connections to and from Fiumicino Airport may experience delays or cancellations. Passengers are therefore invited to check the status of their flight with their airline.“

Rail connections to and from Rome's Fiumicino airport may experience delays or cancellations. The strike will affect local bus, subway and tram services, with strike timetables varying from city to city.

Rome public transport services are set to be guaranteed from the start of service until 08.30 and from 17.00 to 20.00, according to the ATAC website. Milan public transport provider ATM says it will guarantee services up until 08.45 and from 15.00 to 18.00.

