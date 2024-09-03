Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Popular tourist destination Italy is considering hiking its tourist tax to tackle overcrowding.

Italian cities could reportedly impose a charge of up to €25 (£21) for visitors to stay per night. A strengthening of the law would allow cities to hike their so-called tourist tax from the current €5 maximum for overnight stays made by both foreigners and Italians.

Daniela Santanchè, Italy’s tourism minister, revealed she is considering the proposals in a tweet. She posted on X, formerly Twitter: “In times of over-tourism, we are debating this so that it really helps improve services and make tourists who pay it more responsible.”

It is understood that the proposal would target hotel rooms. The Financial Times has reported that the tax of €1 to €5 per person, per night could be extended up to €25. That top rate would only be added to the top end of hotel rooms - of €750 or more.

This means top-end rooms priced at over €750 a night will face €25 in fees, whereas the cheapest accommodation (under €100) could be charged just €5. A €10 tax for rooms costing between €100 and €400, and €15 tax for rates between €400 and €750 are also predicted as part of the charge.

While it is only the wealthiest who would pay the highest level of tax, local representatives have expressed worries that it could put people off coming. Barbara Casillo, director of Italian hotel chain Confindustria Alberghi, told local media: “We must tread very carefully. If we scare travellers who come to us by giving the impression that we want to take what we can, we are not doing a good service to the country.”

It comes as a number of measures to combat traffic and soaring house prices for residents have been introduced to European holiday hotspots this year. In April, Venice became the first city in the world to charge admission for daytrippers. The €5 (£4.26) charge to enter the historic centre of Venice started a 29-day trial to control visitor numbers on busy days until mid-July.