Holidaymakers have allegedly been “abandoned” at Milan train station as a general strike takes place in Italy, grounding travel services.

Flights and trains are cancelled in Italy today (Friday 20 June) as a national strike has been called. The strike is set to affect rail services from 21.00 on Thursday 19 June until 21.00 the next evening, Friday 20 June.

Cancellations and delays are expected for both long-distance Frecce and Intercity trains and regional trains. Trenitalia reminds passengers that a minimum number of essential services are guaranteed during strikes on weekdays, from 06.00 to 09.00 and from 18.00 to 21.00, with more details available on its website.

However, an Italian on X has claimed that holidaymakers have been “abandoned” at Milan train station as they have “not understood what has happening”. The user posted on X this morning: “It's incomprehensible. Here at the Milan station there are hundreds of tourists abandoned who have not understood what is happening.

“Then Trenitalia sends you text messages at 9 in the morning that begin with ‘dear customer’. I don't feel kind at all now.” The user posted again including a photo of a text message received from Trenitalia this morning at 8:54am.

The user said: “A completely unmotivated strike that only creates discomfort for those who have to travel for work, for pleasure, for health reasons. Done on a Friday to extend the weekend for the strikers. No solidarity with this system”.

Another Italian posted on X: “It is not possible that EVERY FRIDAY there is a strike. You are shameful, the ruin of all those who need public transport to work and study. And I also pay you. At this point, long live pollution. #trenitalia”.

The strike involves the staff of the FS Italiane Group , with the exception of the mobile staff of Trenitalia in Piedmont and Valle d'Aosta, and of the RFI Circulation Room in Sardinia. This means Trenitalia trains may be subject to cancellations or changes even before the start and after the end of the strike.

The general strike has been called by grassroots trade unions including USB, CUB, SGB, FISI and FLAI. The unions are asking for less funding for military spending and more investment in health, education, transport and safety in the workplace.