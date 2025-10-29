The British government has issued a stark warning to people flying out to Jamaica in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As previously reported by National World, Jamaica has been devastated by Hurricane Melissa, which has struck with sustained winds of up to 185mph.

The UK is gearing up to provide humanitarian aid, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer confirmed, with naval vessel HMS Trent already in the Caribbean to provide immediate support to those affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In government-issued travel advice, the roughly 8,000 British nationals living in Jamaica have been urged to register their presence on the island through the gov.uk website, to receive updates on the hurricane. A crisis centre has also been set up to help Britons on the Caribbean island.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “We understand how worrying developments in Jamaica are for British nationals and their families, their safety and security is our top priority.

“Our travel advice is regularly updated and includes information about hurricane season, which runs from June to November. Yesterday we launched Register Your Presence, and urge British nationals in Jamaica to sign up to receive updates.”

At the time of publication, all airports in Jamaica have been closed - so nobody can fly in or out of the island. This was done by order of the Jamaican government, along with evacuations from high-risk areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the House of Commons, Starmer said: “The scenes of destruction emerging from Jamaica are truly shocking. Both the Foreign Secretary and I have been in close contact with our Jamaican counterparts in recent days to offer the UK’s full support.

“I can update the House that HMS Trent and specialist rapid deployment teams are pre-positioned in the region, and we stand ready to provide humanitarian support.”

The storm has now made landfall in eastern Cuba and dropped from a category five to a category three hurricane.

Residents in Cuba have been warned by the National Hurricane Centre in Miami to remain sheltered and has urged the Bahamas to make preparations for the storm, which is predicted to reach the country later on Wednesday.