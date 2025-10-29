Jamaica travel advice: Can you still fly to Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa, and which airports are closed?
As previously reported by National World, Jamaica has been devastated by Hurricane Melissa, which has struck with sustained winds of up to 185mph.
The UK is gearing up to provide humanitarian aid, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer confirmed, with naval vessel HMS Trent already in the Caribbean to provide immediate support to those affected.
In government-issued travel advice, the roughly 8,000 British nationals living in Jamaica have been urged to register their presence on the island through the gov.uk website, to receive updates on the hurricane. A crisis centre has also been set up to help Britons on the Caribbean island.
A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “We understand how worrying developments in Jamaica are for British nationals and their families, their safety and security is our top priority.
“Our travel advice is regularly updated and includes information about hurricane season, which runs from June to November. Yesterday we launched Register Your Presence, and urge British nationals in Jamaica to sign up to receive updates.”
At the time of publication, all airports in Jamaica have been closed - so nobody can fly in or out of the island. This was done by order of the Jamaican government, along with evacuations from high-risk areas.
Speaking to the House of Commons, Starmer said: “The scenes of destruction emerging from Jamaica are truly shocking. Both the Foreign Secretary and I have been in close contact with our Jamaican counterparts in recent days to offer the UK’s full support.
“I can update the House that HMS Trent and specialist rapid deployment teams are pre-positioned in the region, and we stand ready to provide humanitarian support.”
The storm has now made landfall in eastern Cuba and dropped from a category five to a category three hurricane.
Residents in Cuba have been warned by the National Hurricane Centre in Miami to remain sheltered and has urged the Bahamas to make preparations for the storm, which is predicted to reach the country later on Wednesday.