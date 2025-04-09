Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

London Euston station will close during the Easter weekend causing travel chaos.

The station will shut over the Easter bank holiday as part of £86,000,000 engineering works. Passengers are urged to travel on either side of the long weekend between Euston and Scotland on the West Coast Main Line – one of the UK’s busiest rail routes with 75,000,000 passengers each year.

When will Euston station close on Easter bank holiday?

The station closure dates have been confirmed between Saturday, April 19 and Monday, April 21 as all lines to and from Euston will be closed. There will be no trains between London Euston and Milton Keynes Central on these days.

A reduced train timetable will also operate on Friday, April 18, affecting operators like Avanti West Coast. Journeys will be longer between Euston, Scotland, Manchester and Liverpool. Avanti said its trains to London will terminate at Milton Keynes Central with replacement buses to Bedford, where trains will run to London St Pancras instead.

London Euston station will close during the Easter weekend causing travel chaos. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Why will London Euston station close?

Network Rail said the major engineering works on the West Coast Main Line is designed to improve railway reliability for passenger and freight services. Crossings and switches will be renewed along with track drainage as part of the £86,000,000 essential works.

Amanda Webster-Uz, Network Rail’s head of Euston station operations, said: ‘There’s a significant amount of work happening over the Easter bank holiday to improve the reliability of the railway for both passengers and freight. Whilst the railway to Euston is closed, we’re also taking the opportunity to improve the station itself, which will include improving our signage and upgrading our toilet facilities for customers. We’re encouraging passengers to check their journeys in advance and, where possible, travel before or after the Easter weekend.’