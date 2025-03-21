Passengers at London airports are desperate for information about their flights after Heathrow Airport was brought to a standstill.

As previously reported by NationalWorld, a substation fire in Hayes last night (March 20) knocked out electrical power to Heathrow Airport. As a result, all flights to and from the airport today have been cancelled for the day.

Some scheduled arrivals have been re-diverted to other landing zones, with Gatwick Airport taking a handful of long-haul flights. Elsewhere, the likes of Edinburgh Airport has had to cancel six flights - all of which were due to land at Heathrow.

Passengers at other airports are now wondering whether their flights will be affected, particularly those flying from other London sites today.

London Luton Airport is one of the UK’s busiest airports, carrying over 16.7m passengers in 2024.

Officials at London Luton Airport have not made any comment about the situation at Heathrow. That being said, they don’t really need to.

According to live arrivals and departures boards, there has not been any major cancellations or delays to flights at London Luton. The only flight running late at the time of publicaton is the 10.20am from Charles de Gaulle, which is due to arrive at 10.51am.