Holidaymakers claim they have been “stranded” at Luton Airport after they missed their flight due to the “baggage belt not working”.

An issue at the bag drop led to people being unable to board their flights. As the Daily Express reports, two unlucky fliers who were due to travel to Italy said they missed their plane on Monday morning as a result of the issue - which the airport now says is resolved.

One user said on X: @easyjet currently stranded in luton airport - your belts were not working for hours, when they finally did start working, your staff checked us in and assured us the flight is delayed. Only to find out the flight did leave (with our luggage) and your staff have no answers.“

Another added: “I’m in Spain without my bag!!“. A third said on X: “Same happened to my friend. Absolutely disgusted with easyJet and Luton airport.

“And the flight was delayed so they could have got on. Was there 2.5 hours before the flight and chaos caused. Two of her bags now in Marrakesh“.

A notification from easyJet told fliers a "technical issue" with baggage belts at the airport was causing "long delays" at the bag drop, where photos showed large queues had formed. "We advise you to allow additional time to check in for your flight if you are travelling with hold baggage," the update said.

"Whilst this is outside of our control, we apologise for any convenience this will cause." An easyJet spokesperson said the airline "did all we could" to help travellers caught in the delays.

The spokesperson told the Express: "Due to a baggage system issue affecting all airlines at London Luton Airport this morning leading to delays at bag drop, this unfortunately led to some passengers missing their flights. The issue has now been resolved and we did all we could to assist our customers including delaying flights to accommodate as many passengers as possible and providing those who missed flights with free transfers to alternative flights or a refund if they no longer wish to travel.

“We would like to thank passengers for their understanding and apologise for the inconvenience caused.”