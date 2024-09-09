A British Airways pilot has been suspended over claims he drunkenly assaulted three female crew members.

The first officer, a married man in his 50s, was said to have flown into a rage during a boozy night out between flights, The Sun reports. First, he rowed with his 25-year-old lover, who had flown with him on Flight BA057 from Heathrow to South Africa on a discounted ticket.

He then returned to the crew hotel in Johannesburg and confronted three colleagues including a cabin manager, a first class stewardess and an in-flight lead in the bar. Marriott Hotel security staff were said to have had to escort him to his room as he could barely stand.

The crew refused to operate the return flight the next day if he was in the cockpit. He was flown home in disgrace as a passenger on a different flight. The father-of-two remains grounded while inquiries continue, The Sun added.

The Sun claimed that BA bosses have been getting increasingly alarmed at staff's behaviour during stops in between flights. It added that Johannesburg is seen as the ultimate party destination for crew members.

A BA spokesperson said: “A member of flight crew has been suspended pending further investigation.” Last year another British Airways pilot was sacked after boasting in graphic detail of his wild night of drink, drugs, sex and snorting lines of cocaine off a woman’s breasts during a stopover in Johannesburg.

The Civil Aviation Authority told The Sun it has strict procedures in place for when pilots misuse drinks or drugs. British Airways told MailOnline: “Safety is always our top priority. The matter was referred to the CAA and this individual no longer works for us.”