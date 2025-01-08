Marsa Alam Egypt: Boy, 9, collapses on boat in front of family on holiday and later dies in hospital after placed on IV drip
Mattia Cossettini, his younger brother, and their parents were three days into their break in the Egyptian resort town of Marsa Alam when the tragedy unfolded. The family, from the Friuli town of Tricesimo near Udine in northern Italy, had travelled to Egypt on 2 January and were supposed to return to Italy on Thursday (9 January).
But during a boat trip on Sunday afternoon (5 January), Mattia suddenly collapsed. He later became conscious and complained about a severe headache.
His worried parents decided to take him to the medical staff at the resort where they were staying for the week. After being diagnosed with heatstroke, Mattia was placed on an IV drip.
He was given various medications and was later sent to his room. However, his condition worsened during the night and he had to be taken to a hospital.
Tragically, his heart stopped beating in the early hours of Monday morning (6 January). His devastated dad, Marco, told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera: "Mattia had gone into a coma. We're waiting to understand more."
It is currently suspected that the schoolboy - who had turned nine on 23 December - died from a brain haemorrhage, Italian news agency Ansa reported, quoting medical sources. Marco, 41, said: "My son has always been in great health. I can only say that he was perfectly fine until he fainted."
The Egyptian authorities have opened an investigation into the case. Mattia's father described the facility where his son was treated as "a hospital in the loosest sense of the word".
