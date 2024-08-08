Menorca Spain: British tourists 'run' from hotel after toxic chemical leak with more than a dozen people hospitalised
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Seven ambulances, police, firefighters and paramedics rushed to the four-star Royal Son Bou Family Club Hotel following an incident on Wednesday (7 August). More than a dozen people were hospitalised.
Holidaymakers in the affected area said they were told to run for exits as a dangerous cloud of gases coming from the swimming pool storeroom area invaded a main building with a bar and restaurant inside. Holidaymakers in two of the apart-hotel complex’s buildings as well as guests around part of the pool were asked to clear the area.
The incident is believed to have occurred due to human error. The gas cloud is believed to have developed after hydrochloric acid was poured into one of the chlorine tanks in the pool’s machine room during a lorry delivery.
Authorities will investigate the incident. A worker who asked not to be named told a local paper: “We were told to run and we ran. The smell was very strong in the restaurant where we were when we opened the door.”
Nine people complaining of respiratory and stomach problems were expected to be kept in hospital overnight as a precaution before being released this morning. There were no reports of any tourists needing medical assistance or hospitalisation. Things were back to normal at the hotel by 4.30pm yesterday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.