Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

British tourists were “told to run” from a hotel in Menorca, Spain, after a toxic chemical leak.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seven ambulances, police, firefighters and paramedics rushed to the four-star Royal Son Bou Family Club Hotel following an incident on Wednesday (7 August). More than a dozen people were hospitalised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holidaymakers in the affected area said they were told to run for exits as a dangerous cloud of gases coming from the swimming pool storeroom area invaded a main building with a bar and restaurant inside. Holidaymakers in two of the apart-hotel complex’s buildings as well as guests around part of the pool were asked to clear the area.

British tourists were “told to run” from a hotel in Menorca, Spain, after a toxic chemical leak. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The incident is believed to have occurred due to human error. The gas cloud is believed to have developed after hydrochloric acid was poured into one of the chlorine tanks in the pool’s machine room during a lorry delivery.

Authorities will investigate the incident. A worker who asked not to be named told a local paper: “We were told to run and we ran. The smell was very strong in the restaurant where we were when we opened the door.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nine people complaining of respiratory and stomach problems were expected to be kept in hospital overnight as a precaution before being released this morning. There were no reports of any tourists needing medical assistance or hospitalisation. Things were back to normal at the hotel by 4.30pm yesterday.