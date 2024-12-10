Two tourists have been killed at a popular tourist attraction in Bali, Indonesia.

Two tourists have reportedly died today (Tuesday 10 December) after a large tree fell at the Monkey Forest in Ubud at about midday local time. The sanctuary is a popular spot on the island for tourists to get close to monkeys.

Ubud Police Chief Commissioner Gusti Nyoman Subarsana said his team co-ordinated an evacuation of the area. Two foreign nationals, one reportedly from France, and the other from South Korea died when they were struck.

Local authorities have not yet confirmed how many people were injured in the incident, with reports the cracking of branches alerted many to run for safety. The incident was caught on CCTV camera and shows frightened tourists running away as the huge tree comes down.

The security footage also shows young families with prams fleeing. In one clip, a wide path that was full of tourists, only moments before the tree came down, is completely covered by debris. Another video shows people helping someone who appears to be seriously injured near the tree.

An account on Instagram posted footage of the tree falling. One user commented: “There’s been huge storms here in Ubud followed by really strong winds. Take care everyone.” Another said: “Hope everyone is okay. Sending love from Australia”.