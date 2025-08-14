Fires are continuing to rage in the Balkan holiday hotspot Montenegro causing dangerous air pollution.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fires have been raging in Montenegro for the fifth day. Last night, firefighters, the Army, international forces and locals extinguished large fires in the vicinity of Podgorica and Tuzi.

The Government of Montenegro has declared Thursday, August 14, 2025, a Day of Mourning, in honour of the tragic loss of the life of Junior Sergeant Dejan Božović in the efforts to defeat the fire that has engulfed Montenegro. Due to the large number of active fires that have affected several municipalities in Montenegro in recent days, air quality has deteriorated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Podgorica, air quality is poor and the smoke is causing health risks. Experts advise citizens, especially sensitive groups, to avoid spending extended periods outdoors during periods of increased pollution.

Fires are continuing to rage in the Balkan holiday hotspot Montenegro causing dangerous air pollution. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Helicopters from Bosnia and Serbia and a Croatian helicopter are extinguishing fires in Podgorica today (Thursday 14 August), defending houses and a mosque in Dinoš. Last night, firefighters fought an exhausting battle with fires in the Piperska area, Kuči and Tuzi, but they managed to defend all the houses, said Nikola Bojanović, commander of the Podgorica Protection and Rescue Service, to CdM.

He said: "The night behind us was extremely demanding in all positions - from Piper, Kuč and Tuzi... The most demanding were Gornje Mrke, villages in the Piper region, Kuča, Tuzi and Omerbožovići. We managed to defend all the houses.

“The fire also threatened the mosque and all the buildings in Dinoš, where one vehicle is still on duty at the mosque”. He emphasized that more aircraft are expected to be deployed today.