A swimmer was rushed to hospital with abdominal and leg injuries after he was bitten by a shark in Australia.

The unnamed person was at the Tangalooma Wrecks on Moreton Island, a cluster of ships purposefully sunk between the 1960s and 80s. The area on the coast in Queensland, Australia, attracts several marine creatures, including fish and dolphins.

The shark attack happened on Saturday (22 February). The man suffered several injuries and was airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital. Queensland Ambulance Service said: “A shark bite incident was reported in the waters near The Wrecks Walking Track at 3pm.

"Paramedics are treating a patient with abdominal and leg injuries. A rescue helicopter is on scene. One patient was airlifted stable to Princess Alexandra Hospital following an earlier shark bite incident on Morton Island.”

Estate agents Tangalooma Moreton Island Properties 4 Sale said on Facebook: “So a person was bitten by a shark at the wrecks yesterday. I send my best wishes for a speedy recovery to them and my thoughts are with their family. Please don’t let the media hype deter you from visiting our beautiful piece of the country.

“This is very rare but unfortunately we live in one of the most dangerous countries in the world and it can happen. Spiders, crocodiles, sharks, jelly fish and snakes live amongst us each and every day and we just need to love the beautiful country we have and be conscious so we can live without fear. See you soon in paradise hopefully.”