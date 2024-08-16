Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Catania Airport in Italy has been forced to close after the eruption of nearby volcano Mount Etna.

The volcanic activity sent plumes of smoke more than 10km into the sky, leading to Catania Airport cancelling all flights due to debris and ash covering the runway. Neighbouring towns were blanketed in black volcanic ash after the eruption of Etna in Sicily.

British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair are among several airlines that were forced to cancel flights to and from Catania yesterday (Thursday 15 August). Passengers have been advised to check their flight status before leaving home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catania Airport in Italy has been forced to close after the eruption of nearby volcano Mount Etna. (Photo: Etna Walk/AFP via Getty Images) | Etna Walk/AFP via Getty Images

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The disruption comes on one of the busiest days for travel as Italy celebrates its biggest national public holiday, Ferragosto. Catania is on the east coast of Sicily and at the foot of Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano.

A previous eruption happened two weeks ago on 4 August. Catania is Sicily's most popular airport with international tourists, with the island at the height of the summer season. Pictures have emerged on social media showing lava spewing out of the volcano.

Etna covers an area of 1,190km2 (459 sq mi) with a circumference of 140 km (87 miles) at its base - making it the largest of active volcano in Italy. It is one of the world's most active volcanoes and is in an almost constant state of activity. The fertile volcanic soils produced from this activity support extensive agriculture, with vineyard and orchards spread across the lower slopes of the mountain and the broad Plain of Catania to the south.